(Glenwood) -- Three suspects are charged in separate drug arrests in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Matthew Joseph Tyson of Pacific Junction was arrested late Wednesday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver's license, reckless driving and improper brake lights. Tyson was apprehended on 221st Street at around 5:35 p.m. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $12,000 bond.
Also, the sheriff's office says 33-year-old Shaw Aaron Peterson and 36-year-old Misty Bea Petterson, both of Glenwood, were arrested late Wednesday evening for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Both suspects are being held in the county jail on $10,000 bond.