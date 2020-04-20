(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an altercation in Red Oak early Monday morning.
Red Oak Police say 30-year-old Sara Ann Billie was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor, and domestic assault causing bodily injury--a serious misdemeanor. Also arrested was 27-year-old Cody Dean Johnson of Red Oak for domestic assault--impeding the air or blood flow--an aggravated misdemeanor. The suspects were arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged physical altercation in the 400 block of East Market Street. Officers were sent to the location shortly after 4 a.m.
Both suspects are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.