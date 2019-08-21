(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report two separate arrests Tuesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Michael Leon Boren Jr. of Malvern was arrested for 1st degree harassment, three counts of child endangerment, domestic abuse assault and contempt. Boren was apprehended on Vine Street shortly before 10:45 a.m. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Also arrested was 43-year-old Jason Vaughn Young of Silver City for OWI 3rd offense, eluding, driving while a license is revoked, and interference with official acts. Young was arrested on Pearl Street shortly before 10:45 p.m., and taken to the Mills County Jail, where he's in custody on $11,300 bond.