(Maryville) -- Two Bedford residents face charges following a drug investigation in Iowa and Missouri.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 45-year-old Elmer Lee Harwell was arrested on Missouri charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He's also charged in Iowa with a controlled substance violation--possession of more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute--a class B felony. Harwell is charged in connection with an investigation which began when Nodaway County sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect in his vehicle on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 71 north of 224th Street on Saturday. While initiating contact with Harwell, deputies recognized suspect activity. A search of the vehicle was conducted based on K-9 Bolt's reactions during a free air sniff of the vehicle. During the search, deputies found items consistent with those used to distribute illegal drugs, glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth, and a syringe. A passenger was found in possession of a substance that field tested for meth.
The incident led Sheriff's Deputy Austin Hann to share information with Taylor County authorities, resulting a search warrant issued and executed Tuesday at 202 Washington Street in Bedford. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Ciba, along with Ringgold and Nodaway County sheriff's deputies executed the search warrant.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Cynthia Joanne Butler of Bedford was arrested for a controlled substance violation--possession of more than five grams of meth with intent to distribute--a class B felony.
Both Harwell and Butler are being held without bond in the Taylor County Jail, pending an appearance before the county magistrate.