(Creston) -- A traffic stop in Creston late Thursday night led to arrests on drug charges.
Creston Police say 39-year-old James William Lenze of Des Moines and 31-year-old Amber Dawn Johnson of Cedar were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Wyoming Avenue. During the stop, Creston Police K-9 Officer Jax was deployed, and got a positive hit on the vehicle.
Lenze is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and driving while barred. Lenze is being held in the Union County Jail without bond, pending an appearance before the county magistrate. Johnson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, and is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5,000 bond.