(Creston) -- Two suspects face a variety of charges following a drug-related arrest in Creston late Sunday evening.
Creston Police say 52-year-old Michael Robert Spare of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, possession or control of a firearm in a controlled substance violation, domination and control of a firearm or offense weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm suppressor. Also arrested was 21-year-old Brianna May Lawson of Greenfield for possession of a controlled subsance--1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were apprehended at the intersection of Elm and Page Streets shortly before 11:45 p.m. Creston Police K-9 Jax assisted in the arrests. Spare is being held in the Union County Jail on $11,300 bond, while Lawson is in custody in the Adams County Jail on $1,300 bond.