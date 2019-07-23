(Creston) -- Two suspects face charges following drug-related arrests in Creston early Tuesday morning.
Creston Police say 31-year-old Todd Reinier of Des Moines and 24-year-old Emily Maxfield of Melcher were arrested on Spillway Road at around 5 a.m. Reinier was charged with possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maxfield, meanwhile, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance--3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reinier is being held in the Union County Jail on $2,300 bond, while Maxfield is in custody in the Adams County Jail on $5,300 bond.