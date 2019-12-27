(Percival) -- Two suspects are in custody after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Fremont County early Friday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Allen James McGinnis of North Platte, and 36-year-old Pamela Louise Cahoy of Thurman were arrested for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cahoy faces an additional charge of introducing drugs into a correctional facility. Both suspects were arrested after the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle driven by McGinnis in the area of 200th Street and 200th Avenue near Percival shortly after 12:45 a.m.
Deputies conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle discovered more than 9 ounces of a brown liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. After entering the jail, authorities discovered that Cahoy had approximately 10 grams of a crystalline substance field testing positive for meth concealed in a body cavity.
Both suspects are being held in the Fremont County Jail. More charges are pending in the case.