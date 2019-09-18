(Creston) -- Three suspects are in custody following a series of drug-related arrests in Creston Tuesday afternoon.
Creston Police say 31-year-old Waymond Lee Foster and 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Foster, both of Creston, and 18-year-old Chaz Michael Dean Miller of Orient were arrested at 612 North Birch at around 1 p.m. on charges of violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waymond Foster is being held in the Union County Jail, and Ashley Foster in the Adams County Jail, awaiting bond hearing. Miller, meanwhile, was released from the county jail after posting $1,300 bond.