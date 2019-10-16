(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects face prison time in connection with a child porn investigation in southwest Iowa.
Thirty-nine year-old Brian Lee Rhodes and 46-year-old Jeremy Eugene Jameson were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs Wednesday for child pornography related offenses. Rhodes was sentenced to 30 years in prison on three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, and 20 years in prison on one count of distribution of child porn. The sentences will run concurrently. Rhodes was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release on each county, also to run concurrently.
Jameson was sentenced to 35 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for access with intent to view child porn.
The investigation began in March of 2018, when a concerned parent contacted Creston Police regarding an inappropriate conversation she found on her 11-year-old daughter's Facebook account with Rhodes. During a search of Facebook accounts created by Rhodes, officers located conversations with other minors, in which the suspect asked them to send inappropriate images and videos. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation also received a tip from Facebook that Rhodes, through a fraudulent Facebook account, sent Jameson an image of child porn.
The Creston and Atlantic Police Departments, the DCI's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.