(Clarinda) -- Southwest Iowa Families' biggest fundraising event takes place this weekend.
The annual Sip 'n Stroll will be held Saturday evening at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Sandy Geer is the administrative director of Southwest Iowa Families, and was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean & Friends" show. Geer says wine and beer tastings get underway at 6 p.m.
"This is our fourth year doing the Sip 'n Stroll here in Clarinda," Geer said. "We are super excited about this year. I've been ordering the wine and beer. I think there will be some really fun things for people to come out and taste."
Geer says music entertainment will once again be provided by the Dueling Pianos out of Des Moines.
"It will be a fun time for people to listen to the great music that they offer," Geer said. "They do a lot of crowd involvement, but it's all good fun. They really get people enjoying their music and laughing. They are two very talented young men."
Erica Hash is the program manager for the positive families program at Southwest Iowa Families. She says the Sip 'n Stroll will feature a wine pull this year, which is something new for people to enjoy.
"It's kind of like a mystery where people pay $20 and get a bottle of wine," Hash said. "They won't know what they are getting. They'll also get a gift certificate that we've gotten from local businesses here in Clarinda, Shenandoah, and maybe some other towns around."
Hash says all proceeds from the Sip 'n Stroll will go towards the NEST Program.
"The NEST Program serves about 150 families in Page, Fremont, and Montgomery counties," Hash said. "It's a group parent education class. Every month there is a different topic that they learn about. They come to class and get points. With the points, they get incentives. We have to fund raise for all of our incentives, and so this is a really big fundraiser for us."
Last year, approximately 350 attended the Sip 'n Stroll and over $6,000 was raised. More information on this year's event is available by going to southwestiowafamilies.org, or by calling 712-542-3501.