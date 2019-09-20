(Shenandoah) -- It's a donation that changes everything--that's how supporters of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation are reacting to a major commitment from some former residents.
Bob and Kathy Sweeney, who now live in Atlantic, recently announced a $10,000 pledge--or $1,000 over 10 years--to the foundation, and challenged 25 other families per year over the next four years to make that same commitment. Speaking on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program Friday morning, Foundation President Corby Fichter says this would total 100 families donating $10,000 over a 10-year period, raising $1 million to support the foundation's endowment.
"Bob and Kathy have deep routes and ties to our community, and our school," said Corby, "and their entire family very much wanted to initiate and challenge 99 families that call Shenandoah their home to join them. During our last foundation board meeting last week, we unanimously voted to accept their challenge."
Bob Sweeney served as a teacher, coach and activities director in the Shenandoah School District until his retirement in 2015. Fichter says the Sweeneys' challenge "changes everything."
"All I can thing of today is, wow," he said. "The return even on this kind of investment, alone, can provide scholarships, grants, trips--probably things we can't even imagine today. Our vision statement for our foundation is to enhance a new excellence for students at Shenandoah Community Schools now, and generations to come. An endowment this size will put a whole new meaning on what this means."
Fichter and his wife Jean are the first family to answer the challenge. Corby Fichter says they're pledging money for two reasons--the first being community support.
"Our children are the fifth generation of the Fichter family that have farmed, worked, lived, attended school, went to church here in the Randolph-Shenandoah area for over 125 years," said Corby. "Some of us went to Fremont-Mills, some of us went to Shenandoah, but Shenandoah has always been our home. My parents taught me a long time ago to give back to the community in which we live, work and play--and this is one way to do that."
Jean Fichter cites education as a second reason.
"Education's been a priority in my family for all of my life," said Jean. "My dad was the first to graduate from high school in his family, and he did attend Iowa State after that. Both of my parents, two of my grandparents graduated from Iowa State. I counted recently, and I came up with 33 immediate family members that have graduated from college. I'm very thankful for the resources that were available to make that happen, and the sacrifices that came with that."
More information about the family challenge and the foundation, in general, is available from its website.