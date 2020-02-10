(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah company hopes to expand fiber optic services through the entire community by year's end.
SWIFT Services has been working since 2015 to provide broadband services to residents and businesses. Tom Steinholfson is the company's co-manager. Steinholfson tells KMA News construction is expected to begin this spring--weather permitting--on extending those services to other parts of the city.
"Right now, SWIFT Services has infrastructure to where we could serve about 50% of Shenandoah, as we sit today," said Steinholfson. "The construction we're talking about will pass approximately another thousand structures. Hopefully, that construction will start as early as this spring. We anticipate the construction to take most of the construction season.
"When we talk about late summer, we believe those will be the first customers we'll be able to install and provide working service to," he added.
A subsidiary of Farmers Telephone Company in Essex, and IAMO Telephone of Coin, SWIFT's goal is to increase high-capacity fiber technology in Shenandoah, allowing residents to enjoy faster internet service, and give local businesses an advantage, as well. Company officials say placing its infrastructure underground, buried in piping, gives its services "supreme reliability" with inclement weather. Steinholfson says his company has made good progress in construction over the past five years.
"There's a lot of cost and infrastructure being in this type of business," he said. "The success has been helping the businesses of Shenandoah that were really in need of good broadband services. Once those businesses were able to utilize and see the benefit of the broadband provided over the fiber optic cable, then as the residents continued to have opportunities, they continued to subscribe to our service."
Steinholfson says the company hopes to provide consistency in terms of broadband services in the community.
"We're going to provide a broadband service that provides a big enough pipe that people can either entertain themselves with the internet nowadays, which includes streaming their television or entertainment, as well as people who need a fast, consistent, reliable broadband for them to be able to work at home, or the businesses who need to interact with their business transactions."
Currently, SWIFT boasts a 30% take rate when it comes to Shenandoah customers. Steinholfson says the goal is to provide services to 500-to-700 additional customers.