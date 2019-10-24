(Shenandoah) -- If you need a laugh the next two weekends, the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group has just the ticket for you.
SWITG's fall production, "Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner," opens Friday evening at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Don and Martha Jackson direct this lighthearted romp. Speaking on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program, Martha says the story concerns the misadventures of three sisters.
"There are three widowed sisters who live together in their old family home," said Martha. "They're starting to age a little bit, and their doctor thought it was a good idea for someone to keep an eye on them. So, he hires a young nurse who moves into their spare room to live with them."
And, hilarity ensues.
Don Jackson says it's not the first time "Those Crazy Ladies" has been presented in southwest Iowa.
"The first time I saw it is when Martha did this show with the Mills Masquers in Glenwood," said Don.
"It's one of the most fun shows I've ever done," said Martha. "We just looked around at the talent we had available in this area, and thought, 'this is a great show.' The right people showed up for the audition, and we're ready to put it on stage."
The sisters--Dora Miller, Lydia Van Horn and Maggie Brown--are played by Deb Martin, Carol Brehmer and Robin Hensen, respectively. Other cast members include Jeff Hiser as Dr. Arnold "Doc" Lomax, Stanna Wellauer as Jean Mitchell, Tommy Hannah as Calvin Murphy, Tim Barr as Phillip Van Horn, Sue Davis as Jesse and Mace Hensen as Blue. Performance dates are this Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., and November 1st and 2nd at 7:30 p.m. and November 3rd at 2 p.m. For reservations, call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061. Tickets are also available at the door.