(Pacific Junction) -- A Tabor driver was injured in a crash near Pacific Junction.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Meril Naumowicz was driving a 2018 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34 around 2 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office says it received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erractically in the location and striking construction cones.
Authorities say the vehicle struck a guard rail at the 8 mile marker and became disabled. Naumowicz was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs by Glenwood Rescue with undisclosed injuries.