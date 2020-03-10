(Tabor) -- A Tabor man is in custody following a standoff with officers.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a Tabor residence around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a male causing a disturbance. Authorities say 34-year-old Kain Endicott was armed with a knife inside the residence. The Fremont County K9 and a crisis negotiator were called to the scene. During the one-hour standoff, authorities say Endicott brandished his weapon towards officers, ingested controlled substances, admitted to ingesting methamphetamine and requested that officers shoot him.
Endicott then attempted to exit the residence and was tased by officers. He continued to struggle with officers, resulting in a deputy receiving a laceration on his hand from the knife. K9 Roby was deployed and Endicott was arrested without further incident. He is charged with going armed with intent, assault on a police office while using a weapon, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to Grape Community Hospital and treated for minor injuries and is now in the Fremont County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings. The injured deputy was treated and released at the scene.