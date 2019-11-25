(Shenandoah) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County late last week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred Thursday near the intersection of Highway 2 and Anna Crose on the southeast edge of Shenandoah. An investigation determined a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 59-year-old Steven Merrill Heard of Tabor was westbound on 2 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into the north ditch east of the intersection. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to rest.
Heard was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Palmer says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. Charges are pending.