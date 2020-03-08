(Tabor) — A Tabor teenager was seriously hurt in a rollover crash Friday.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old teen was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 eastbound on 115th Street near 254th Avenue in rural Tabor around 3:45 p.m. Authorities say the driver swerved to avoid a westbound vehicle at the crest of a hill, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, enter a field and roll three times.
The driver — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with life threatening injuries. Three juvenile passengers — who were wearing seatbelts — received minor injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to maintain control and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Tabor Fire and Rescue and Tabor Police assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene. The juvenile's name was not released by authorities.