(Nashville) -- A Fremont-Mills High School student saw first-hand the damage incurred by a tornado tearing through Nashville earlier this week.
Twenty-four people were killed when an E-F 3 twister struck central Tennessee, cutting a wide swath of destruction. Trevor Perkins of Tabor is a senior at Fremont-Mills. Perkins was in Nashville earlier this week while on business connected to his publicity firm when the storm hit. In an interview on KMA's 7:05 newscast Thursday morning, Perkin says he was staying an Airbnb riverfront condo near downtown Nashville when tornado warnings were issued early Tuesday morning. Thinking the storms weren't near where he was staying, Perkins went to bed--only to receive a rude awakening.
"I finally decided I was going to roll over and go to bed," said Perkins. "When I rolled over, it wasn't even 30 seconds, my phone started vibrating. I was going to just ignore it, but thankfully I didn't--and that was the tornado warning. So, I got up to go look outside, and nothing was really going on yet. But, literally, within the 30 seconds of getting up and getting everything, the tornado came right by me."
Perkins says the tornado came within inches of his condo, and destroyed an apartment complex next door. Other damage was evident upon leaving Nashville later that morning.
"Getting out of my apartment complex, I had to walk around two miles just to get to my Uber to pick me up," he said. "Across the street from my apartment complex, there's this gas line that runs from Louisiana to Nashville. On my side, it didn't look like there was a whole lot of damage. But, as I was walking down the street, through the power lines and through the trees and debris, the other side of the building was completely destroyed. There was water flying out of the ceiling. It honestly looked like a move set. It was like world war. It came in and it did total destruction."
Perkins says Nashville residents lost more than just structures in the disaster.
"Their hearts are broken," said Perkins. "My hearts are broken. I was very upset, but relieved I left Nashville when I did. Everyone lost something. Everyone had a connection somewhere in Nashville. They had someone who went through that."
As a result of his experience, Perkins says his respect for tornadoes increased "110%."
"During the tornado," he said, "I would say probably the most heartbreaking thing is calling my mom, and just telling her, 'hey, mom, I don't know what's going on, but I'm right in the middle of a tornado. I don't know what's going happen, but I just needed to be on the phone with somebody.' I think just making that phone call, and not knowing what is going on, especially at such a young age, and you're down there by yourself."
He adds the Nashville music community has rallied behind the victims by launching fundraising efforts. You can hear the full interview with Trevor Perkins as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.