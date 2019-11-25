(KMAland) -- With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are starting to plan for the big day.
One food safety expert is warning home cooks to make sure they leave enough time to make sure the star of the show is thawed out. While fresh turkeys are an option, ISU Extension Human Sciences Specialist Barb Fuller says the frozen birds remain the most popular in grocery stores. Cooking the turkey can provide its own set of challenges, but Fuller says one mistake that's made every year is not leaving enough time for the turkey to properly thaw.
"It takes a whole turkey about 24 hours for every four or five pounds to thaw out," said Fuller. "So, a 15-pound bird will take four days in the refrigerator. It doesn't really matter if it doesn't get all the way thawed out. If you aren't going to use the giblets, it's fine. They can bake in there. They are usually in paper and they won't melt. If you want the giblets and they are still frozen in there, after it's been in the oven for a while you can reach in there and try to get them out. Then, you can still have giblets to use for gravy or whatever you want. It doesn't hurt if you leave them in there."
If you are short on time or have too big of a bird to get things thawed out in time, Fuller says try putting your turkey in the refrigerator in cold water.
"If you are pressed for time, you can just use cold water, but you have to change it every 30 minutes," said Fuller. "That takes quite a long time -- 30 minutes per pound -- so you have to think about how thawed do you want it. You may have to get up at 2:30 in the morning to start thawing your turkey."
If your microwave can accomodate a turkey, Fuller says that is also an option for thawing. For the real procrastinators out there, Fuller says you can put a frozen turkey straight into the oven.
"It just takes about one-and-a-half times longer," said Fuller. "So, if it would be in the over for three hours normally, it would take four-and-a-half hours to do. It doesn't hurt it. Just get it out of the plastic, put it in the oven and it will be fine."
However you thaw and cook the bird, Fuller says another big mistake home cooks make on Thanksgiving is cutting into their turkey too early.
"If you pull it right out of the oven, fryer or smoker and start cutting it right away, it's going to start losing juice, which will make it dry," said Fuller. "Just let it stand about 20 minutes and make sure you have a good, sharp knife ant that you kind of know what you're doing."
Fuller reminds cooks to use basic poultry safety, including washing hands and all surfaces that touch raw turkey. For questions about thawing or cooking turkey safely, you can reach Fuller at (712) 789-2449 or the ISU Extension and Outreach Answer Line at (800) 262-3804. For last-minute help on Thanksgiving, the USDA operates a hotline that will be staffed all day Thursday.
"If you're really stuck on Thanksgiving Day, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline," said Fuller. "They have live people all day on Thanksgiving. It's (800) 674-6854."
USDA guidelines recommend cooking all turkey to 165 degrees in the innermost part of the thigh and wing, plus the thickest part of the breast.