(Tarkio) -- For the second-straight year, Tarkio will celebrate community togetherness with a two-day fair.
The 2nd annual Tarkio Friendship Day Fair kicks off Friday morning and continues Saturday with several activities planned for all ages. Ashley Alsup is board secretary for Tarkio Parks and Recreation. She says the festival begins with the Flower Mill Rush Friday at 7 a.m.
"It's a really neat concept," said Alsup. "You line up at the Flower Mills on Main Street. You can receive three free carnations. We encourage you to keep one and give two to your friends. That's always a fun thing for kids to do before school."
Ashlee Driskell is helping to organize the fair. She says Saturday includes activities and food on Main Street from 4-8 p.m. A wristband is required for entry and costs $5.
"With that $5 is all-you-can play games, activities and a petting zoo," said Driskell. "Also included in that $5 is cotton candy, water, sno-cones, hot dogs and all the games. So, it's only $5 to get in and do whatever you want and eat what you can. We're really just about getting people out and having a good time."
Other highlights include a raffle with several prizes, a street dance from 9-11 p.m., live music from the Minnahoonies from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. and a beer garden. Alsup says in addition to the nine-member Parks and Recreation Board, several volunteers came together to put on the event.
"We have about seven junior members who are high schoolers that are very active in the community with us," said Alsup. "They volunteer for many of our activities. On top of that, we have over 100 community volunteers that have donated time for this Friendship Day."
For more information or a complete schedule, visit the event's Facebook page. Alsup and Driskell were recent guests on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear their full interview below.