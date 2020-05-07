(Maryville) -- A rollover accident three miles west of Maryville Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a Tarkio man and seriously injured a Tarkio woman.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Elizabeth Merriett was headed east on Missouri Route 46 -- west of Glacier Road -- around 1:45 p.m. For unknown reasons, Merriett crossed the centerline and went off the north side of the roadway. Her 2004 Mercury Monterey struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on its top.
Merriett was flown by LifeNet to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. A passenger, 37-year-old Neil Minor, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. His body was transported to Price Funeral Home by the Nodaway County Coroner.
The state patrol says both parties were not wearing seat belts. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Tarkio Police Department, Nodaway County Ambulance, Maryville Fire Department, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.