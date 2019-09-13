(Tabor) -- An incident in Tabor Thursday evening led to the arrest of a suspect wanted on numerous charges spanning two counties.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Brandon Nelson Yost of Tarkio was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, violation of a protection order, false imprisonment, domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury and criminal mischief. Yost was apprehended after the sheriff's office took several reports of a female in a vehicle in Tabor yelling that someone was trying to kill her. Callers followed the vehicle to the 2800 block of Waubonsie Avenue in rural Tabor. Authorities allege Yost exited the vehicle, climbed onto the hood and began breaking the windshield. Yost fled a short distance upon law enforcement arrival, and was apprehended. Yost is being held in the Fremont County Sheriff's Office on $6,000, or 10% cash or surety bond after his initial appearance before the county magistrate.
Yost was also arrested on a valid Fremont County warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yost is being held on $1,000 bond after appearing before a magistrate.
In addition, Yost was also arrested on a valid Page County warrant for domestic abuse, and is being held on $2,000 or 10% cash or surety bond.
The suspect was also arrested for possession of marijuana after a search warrant involving a Fremont County K-9 officer was conducted on a vehicle belonging to Yost, not connected with the other cases. Yost is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $1,000 bond, and awaits an initial appearance before the county magistrate.
At the time of his arrest Thursday, Yost was out of jail on bond, in connection with a previous burglary arrest in Page County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Tabor Police investigated separate incidents in this case, with assistance from the Mills County Sheriff's Office and Tabor Rescue.