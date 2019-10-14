(Fairfax) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck in Atchison County Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Chelsea D. Count of Tarkio was driving a 2000 Dodge Caravan northbound on P Avenue, approximately 2.5 miles south of Fairfax, around 6:30 p.m. The patrol says the vehicle slid off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned onto its driver's side.
A passenger in the vehicle -- 29-year-old Samantha D. Driskell of Tarkio -- was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosiac Life Care St. Joseph with serious injuries. Count was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle is considered a total loss. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Atchison-Holt Ambulance assisted the state patrol at the scene.