(Fairfax) -- There's good news for Atchison County motorists blocked from using a well-traveled bridge over the past few months.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say contracts from Phillips Hardy, Incorporated reopened Route J over the Tarkio River Tuesday evening following a bridge replacement project. MoDOT officials say approximately 300 motorists per day traveling west of Fairfax were forced to take a detour since April. Originally scheduled for an August reopening, the contractor was forced to cease bridge repair operations for about a month in the middle of construction due to flooding.
MoDOT adds some remaining work will be done over the next week under a single-lane closure. Motorists will be directed across the bridge with the aid of flaggers. Officials ask drivers to use extreme caution in this and other work zones they encounter. More information regarding road closures and projects is available from MoDOT's website.