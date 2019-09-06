(Tarkio) -- After years of work, Tarkio College's rebirth takes place early next year.
In a press release Friday, Tarkio College, Incorporated's Board of Directors announced the launch of Tarkio Technology Institute, a post-secondary career and technical school offering diploma and certificate programs in plumbing technology and wind energy technology beginning January 6th, 2020. The school's reopening was set after Tarkio College, Incorporated received certification from the Missouri Department of Higher Education to launch their career and technical school. Officials say Tarkio Tech will help fill the much-needed vacancies in regional industries, and provide critical technical and educational opportunities to rural students in northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. Back in March, Interim President John Davis told KMA News the school hopes to grow relationships with area contractors.
"We want to support our local businesses as much as we can, but also our programs will really be designed around meeting their needs in terms of employees," Davis said. "We see the school's career and technical part of this as being a mission to provide workers for these career and technical areas."
Davis believes regional businesses need workers with specialized training and skills, which led to the idea for Tarkio College to become a two-year technical institution rather than a four-year college.
"The programs we've identified for our application are plumbing, wind energy, and computer technology," Davis said. "Also, we'll have a series of academic development courses for students that do not have the skills to compete at a two-year or four-year college."
Earlier this year, the Tarkio College Alumni Association announced it has transferred ownership of the former college campus back to Tarkio College. The property transfer was the result of work involving the Tarkio College Alumni Association Board, Tarkio College Board of Directors, and the National Advisory Board. Davis says acquiring the campus was a key part of the college's progress in reopening, and for expanding repair opportunities to buildings and facilities on the campus.
"One of our goals will be to update, remodel and salvage these buildings that we have on the campus," Davis said. "One of the problems we've run into is that many of the state and federal grants require that we own those buildings in order to do that. They are not willing to provide money to repair buildings that we don't own."
Tarkio College officials presented the school's application for certification to state higher ed officials in December of last year.