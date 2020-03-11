(Tarkio) -- A new introductory course to basic plumbing will soon be offered at Tarkio Tech.
Tarkio Tech President John Davis tells KMA News that the basic home plumbing instruction will be geared towards homeowners, landlords, or anyone that is interested in the trade.
"We figured that homeowners -- and we do have a number of people who own rental units in this area -- would be interested in this class," Davis said. "It will teach them how to do those things properly because that is always one of the issues too."
Davis says the course will cover the necessary skills and knowledge that's required for basic plumbing repairs with hands on learning and safety information.
"What kind of tools you need and how to use them, garbage disposals, water heaters, hooking up a new shower head, changing washers in a faucet and stuff like that," Davis said. "We decided we were going to offer that."
The eight-session class will also cover toilet installation and repair, as well as plastic, steel and copper piping systems. Davis says Tarkio Tech offers affordable tuition and fees for the introductory course.
"The cost is $725 for the full class," Davis said. "Our website is up and running at tarkiotech.com. Our email is info@tarkiotech.com. The phone number down there is 660-623-9071. They can use any one of those. There is also an application for the continuing ed classes on our website that they can fill out."
The introduction to basic plumbing class begins Saturday, March 21st and ends on Saturday, May 9th.