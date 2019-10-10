(Tarkio) -- A Tarkio woman is in custody on multiple drug charges.
According to the Tarkio Police Department, 57-year-old Robin Moore was arrested during a traffic stop at the corner of Second and Broad Street around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. A search of her vehicle seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging material, and scales.
Moore has been charged with possession of controlled substance violations. She also had active warrants for other controlled substance cases out of Jackson County. Moore was taken to the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port.