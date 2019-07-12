(Farragut) -- An upcoming antique tractor drive takes place in Fremont County later this month.
The Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association is sponsoring the event July 20th. Antique tractor association member Dan Whitehill tells KMA News the drive will start around 8:30 a.m. in Farragut on the west side of the fire station.
"For the last several years, the antique tractor association has sponsored this antique tractor drive," Whitehill said. "We leave Farragut at 8:30 and wind around through the country and end up in Sidney at noon. We don't go direct, we kind of get into some hills there north of Sidney."
Whitehill says all proceeds will benefit the Pony Express Riders of Iowa.
"The Fremont County Cattlemen are going to help serve lunch," Whitehill said. "When we get back to Farragut, the antique tractor association is providing homemade ice cream and cake. It's a $20 donation to the Pony Express Riders."
Fred Sandahl, another member of the antique tractor association, says the antique tractor drive is one of their biggest yearly events.
"The tractor association is really grateful to be able to help," Sandahl said. "This is one of the few fundraisers that we do and you can't come with a better cause than this. We really appreciate being a part of it."
For more information, contact Dan Whitehill at 712-370-2382. Whitehill and Sandahl were guests on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program earlier this week.