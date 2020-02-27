(Bedford) -- Regulations for wind turbines are now in place in Taylor County.
By unanimous vote Thursday morning, the Taylor County Board of Supervisors approved a ordinance setting parameters for turbine construction and operation. Supervisors Chair Charles Ambrose tells KMA News the ordinance was necessary in order to protect the public.
"We just felt it protected the public interest, and safety," said Ambrose. "It was a good basic ordinance, and we were comfortable with it."
Discussions regarding an ordinance began after Invenergy, LLC announced plans to build 41 wind turbines in the county's southwest portion. In addition, the county entered into an agreement with Invenergy as part of an initiative called Contrail Wind Project LLC. With regulations in place, Ambrose says the project can now move forward.
"We already signed the agreement that grandfathered in the project that's getting ready to start the Contrail project," he said. "It's my understanding that they're going to start in probably April--weather permitting--or May."
Thursday's vote followed a series of public hearings on the issue. More than 90 people attended the final hearing Monday evening at the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Bedford. Ambrose says the board appreciated the input received at the hearings.
"We got some really good input," said Ambrose. "On a deal like this, everybody doesn't agree. Even though some of the folks probably didn't get what they wanted, we considered their opinions, and appreciated their input."
About 30 people attended the previous two hearings held during regular daytime hours earlier this month.