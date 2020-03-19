(Bedford) -- Add Taylor County's Courthouse to your list of government buildings closed due to the continuing coronavirus threat.
Taylor County officials announced the closing in a release Thursday morning. The release states that it's the county's intent to continue essential public services. Appointments are required. However, law enforcement center and services will continue, with extra protocols in place and essential court proceedings are still taking place.
The county's board of supervisors recommends suspending all public gatherings at this time. Entry through the courthouse will be made through the west door only.
Anyone with questions can contact the county's corresponding offices. We have those numbers posted in the press release published here: