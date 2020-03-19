Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.