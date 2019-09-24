(Sharpsburg) -- Area farmers and producers have the chance to attend a field day near Sharpsburg on Wednesday.
The Taylor County Field Day will be hosted by Chase and Jess Weller, and the Taylor County Soil and Water Conservation District from 5-to-7 p.m. Erin Ogle, watershed project coordinator for Taylor County, is helping organize this year's event. She says the field day will be held at the Weller's farm, located approximately one mile south of Sharpsburg.
"They are one of our first producers that started with the water quality project," Ogle said. "They have participated for the last four years in the project. They have livestock and row crops and are very progressive. They are great people to work with and are very excited to share their experiences in how they are incorporating new rotations in their farm."
Ogle says topics include crop diversity, livestock grazing, and cover crops.
"One of our big topics will be a summer-fall grazing mix, which is what the Wellers have planted," Ogle said. "It's part of a water quality project as far as trying something new and trying to get a new diverse mix into their operations."
The featured speakers include Ogle, the Weller family, and beef specialist Erika Lundy with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Ogle says the event is open to any member of the public.
"We will have a complimentary dinner cooked by the Taylor County Cattlemen," Ogle said. "The meal is sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers, as well as the Iowa Forage and Grassland Council. They are a very good supporter of our project as well."
Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP by calling Ogle at 712-523-2118. Ogle was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.