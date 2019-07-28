(Bedford) -- A Bedford woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Taylor County late Friday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year-old Ann Michelle Eischeid died at the scene of the accident, which took place at around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Eischeid's Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on Forest Avenue when it lost traction while attempting to turn east on 300th Street. The pickup skidded across 300th Street and rolled several times into the north ditch.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Taylor County Rescue and Lifenet Helicopter assisted the patrol at the scene of the accident.