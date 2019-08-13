(Bedford) -- A Creston man and a 16-year-old juvenile both face drug charges following a Taylor County traffic stop Monday.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Highway 25. Following an investigation, 19-year-old Tucker Flynn of Creston was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flynn was booked into the Taylor County Jail on $1,300 bond.
Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile in the vehicle was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen was released to the custody of a parent and referred to Juvenile Court.
No further details are available at this time.