(Bedford) -- A teenager has been charged following a drug investigation at Bedford High School on Tuesday.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the school for a report of possible illegal substances being possessed on the premises. K9 Ciba arrived on the scene and was deployed. The K9 Unit alerted to the odor of an illegal substance on a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the school. A subsequent search was conducted and yielded marijuana along with paraphernalia.
Following an investigation, 18-year-old Ashlyn Pitman of Bedford was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No further details were made available.