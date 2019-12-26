(Rock Port) — One suspect is in custody following a chase that spanned two states Thursday morning.
According to the Rock Port Police Department, officers joined a pursuit just after 1 a.m. that began in Fremont County. Authorities said they were pursuing a stolen vehicle southbound on Interstate 29. The chase entered Holt County before the vehicle was stopped.
Authorities took the driver — 17-year-old Christopher Osmin Arita — into custody without further incident. Arita is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour plus, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Arita is being held in the Atchison County Jail pending further court proceedings.