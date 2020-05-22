(Des Moines) -- As Iowa prepares to conduct more COVID-19 testing for residents, Governor Kim Reynolds says more mobile testing sites will be set up next week.
On Thursday, Reynolds announced that the parameters for getting a COVID-19 test through the Test Iowa program were being lifted, so that anyone who wants a test can get one. At her daily press conference Friday, Reynolds announced that one of those sites will be coming to southwest Iowa.
"Through information provided in the assessment, we're able to identify communities where a site could be beneficial," said Reynolds. "New test sites will be opening next week in Burlington, Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Sioux Center."
The location of the Council Bluffs site has yet to be announced. To schedule a test, Iowans are encouraged to visit TestIowa.com and complete an online assessment. Residents will then be given the opportunity to schedule an appointment for a test at one of the mobile testing sites.
"For Iowans returning to work, restaurants, retail stores and other establishments that serve the public, this is a resource that you can use at any time to ensure your health and well-being," said Reynolds. "For healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement who are high risk of exposure at work, having the ability to be tested frequently is important. For anyone who is symptomatic or thinks they may have been exposed, getting tested as soon as possible is critical, whether it's a Test Iowa site or through your own doctor."
Since parameters have been opened up, Reynolds says over 1,700 COVID-19 testing appointments have been made through the Test Iowa iniative. Iowa currently reports 16,417 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. As more businesses begin to open up, Reynolds encourages continued vigilence by the public.
"While life is beginning to feel more normal, we can't forget that the virus still remains in our communities," said Reynolds. "We must continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others, just like you have done over the last 11 weeks."
Additionally, Reynolds announced that her modified quarantine has now ended. The governor had been placed in the quarantine following meetings with Vice President Mike Pence, who had a staff member test positive for the virus.
"I am off quarantine, but I continue to do what I'm asking Iowans to do," said Reynolds. "I don't go out a lot, but when you go out, practice social distancing, have a face cover in hand if you can't do that and practice good hygiene. If I'm sick, we're going to stay home and isolate myself."
As part of the modified quarantine, Reynolds received daily COVID-19 testing and was isolated from the public.