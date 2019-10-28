(Creston) -- Creston Police made some notable arrests over the weekend.
Police say 41-year-old Mauro Abel Graciani of San Perlita, Texas was arrested early Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Elm Street for public intoxication, assault on a police officer without injury, and interference with official acts. Graciani was released from the Union County Jail after posting $1,600 bond.
Also arrested Sunday evening was 25-year-old Brittany Ann Kuhn of Creston on charges of harassment and two counts of assault. Kuh was released from the Union County Jail after posting $2,600 bond.
And, 41-year-old Regina Torres of Creston was arrested on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of assault. Torres is being held in the Adams County Jail on $300 bond.