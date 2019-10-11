(Clarinda) -- For the ninth straight year, history comes to life in a unique way in Clarinda.
The Clarinda Cemetery Walk takes place Saturday and Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. each day, featuring local actors portraying a figure in history. Trish Bergren is curator for the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum. She says each year the walk aims to highlight people from Page County who may not otherwise be remembered by history books.
"It's not always our congressmen, mayors or people who are pretty easy to find in history," said Bergren. "A lot of times, it's the little hidden stories that make a difference."
One of the highlights of this year's walk is the portrayal of Herb Scott, who worked under Colonel William Peters Hepburn -- a Civil War veteran, 11-term Congressman and the namesake of the town of Hepburn.
"His dad was a harness maker," said Bergren. "He had been educated in the Clarinda school system and had been a teacher for one year. Hepburn saw something in him and helps put him through law school. (Scott) returned to Clarinda and studied under Hepburn. It's a really great story."
Bergren says several other figures in Page County history will also be featured. In addition to the walk, she says participants will be able to observe another program in action.
"I'm going to have my adopt-a-grave kids there," said Bergren. "One set are going to be repairing two cemetery stones in the Clarinda Cemetery and some other kids are going to be cleaning some. So, people can see what we do."
The cost to attend is $10 per person, with proceeds benefitting the museum. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum. For more information, call Bergren at (712) 542-3073.
Bergren was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear her full interview below.