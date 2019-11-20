(Clarinda) -- An annual holiday kickoff tradition continues next week in Clarinda.
The 27th annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade takes place Friday, November 29th at 6 p.m. on the downtown square. Rick Finch is chair of the parade committee. He says the parade traces its history to the early 1990s.
"Way back in 1991, the Page County Courthouse caught fire," said Finch. "We had a lot of surrounding area volunteer fire departments and first responders that came and helped us save that courthouse. We got that rebuilt and a couple of years after that happened in 1993 there were two folks who decided we needed to thank those first responders who helped save the courthouse."
Through the years, Finch says the core focus of the parade remains as a way to honor area first responders.
"It's changed over the years and it's become quite a great holiday tradition," said Finch. "We really do place an emphasis on thanking those first responders, so that's why after the American Legion, Santa Claus and the police department, those first responders are right at the head of the parade."
The parade is sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club. Awards will be given for best overall float, best display of lights, best theme oriented float and the holiday spirit award. This year's theme is "The Colors of Christmas."
"This year, we just wanted to be able to celebrate what it means for folks with Christmas," said Finch. "A lot of times with the holiday season, people associate it with specific colors -- especially red and green for Christmas trees and the bows that people put on their doors, but other folks use white and blue. We just want to see what inspires folks with Christmas colors."
Parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. at 13th and Main streets. Judging will last until 5:45 with the parade through the square at 6. Finch says an organization is welcome to enter a float with Christmas lights.
"I know we have at least a couple of entrants this year that are businesses who haven't done it in several years," said Finch. "They got excited about the Colors of Christmas. We encourage anybody -- civic organizations, church, youth group, a business -- come on out and show us your colors of Christmas."
In case of rain or snow, the parade will be moved to Saturday, November 30th. For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at (712) 542-2166. Finch was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Show.