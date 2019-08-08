(Elliott) -- The Elliott Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 9th annual golf tournament Saturday, August 17th.
Elliott Assistant Fire Chief Ross Oakleaf tells KMA News the annual fundraiser will take place at the Villisca Country Club.
"We will have a shotgun tee off at 10 a.m.," Oakleaf said. "The cost per team is $120. That does not include your cart because Villisca does not have carts to rent. If you would like to come and participate, make sure to bring your own golf cart."
Oakleaf says the golf tournament serves as an important fundraiser for the volunteer department, which currently has 11 members.
"All of the money goes towards our operating expenses, training and stuff," Oakleaf said. "To keep up with all of the rules and regulations, we have to update all of our stuff all the time."
Oakleaf says food will be available for a free will donation. A raffle will also be held once teams finish their rounds. Anyone wanting to enter a team should preregister by August 10th. Contact Oakleaf for preregistration at 712-621-2747.