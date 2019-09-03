(Hamburg) -- Despite the tragic flooding in and around the community this year, the Hamburg Popcorn Day celebration goes on as scheduled this Saturday.
Judy Holliman is a member of the Hamburg Kiwanis -- which sponsors the event. She says with all of the devastation the community has experienced with flooding this year, having the celebration is important to bring back a sense of normalcy.
"I'm very proud of our town that they have decided to go back and have Popcorn Day after all of the devastation we had in the spring," Holliman said. "It's really nice to see everyone pulling together to have a happy festival again this year."
Holliman says it's the 58th year for the Popcorn Day Festival, which has been held every year since 1961 and serves as the community's annual celebration.
"We seem to be building each year," Holliman said. "This year, we'll be honoring our heroes who volunteered for flood recovery and are still working on flood recovery."
"We even had our theme picked out before the flood, which is Not All Heroes Wear Capes," she added. "We have a lot of doctors, nurses, policemen, and firemen who help out. It just so happened that we had the flood and the theme was still appropriate, so we carried on with that theme."
Among the festival's many scheduled events is the annual grand parade at 1 p.m. Organizer Elaine Howard says parade registration runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Park and Q Streets. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to serve as the parade's grand marshal.
"Our firemen, fire trucks, and surrounding communities will all be there," Howard said. "We are honoring a lot of the people who were part of the response. Our grand marshal will be with the award recognition part of the schedule for awhile. We are really looking forward to meeting Governor Reynolds."
The festival got its start in 1961 when local businessman and owner of Vogel Popcorn, Art Vogel, created a way to thank farmers who grew popcorn for his business. A full schedule of activities for Saturday's Popcorn Day Festival can be found on the event's Facebook page.