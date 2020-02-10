(Glenwood) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Women, Land & Legacy of Southwest Iowa will host a "Women Gaining Ground Conference".
This year's conference will be held Saturday, March 7th at the Glenwood High School. The doors open at 8 a.m. and will feature a nice breakfast. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Dese Payne.
"She's known as the attitude adjustor," Fremont County Program Coordinator Mandy Maher said. "She's got 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, patient advocate, customer service and leadership trainer and she's an award-winning entertainer."
Local ag producer Chris Teachout will also discuss soil conservation practices. The event will also feature many break-out sessions covering many topics including cooking with Pressure Pots/Air Fryers, education about vaping and E-Cigs, care-free gardening, crop insurance and scam preventions.
For the first time, the event will also feature an end of the day craft projects, where participants will be able to make wreaths.
Sponsors for the event include Farm Credit Services of America, Mills County Farm Bureau, Malvern Bank, Hillcrest Sales, LLC, Ken Wade memorial, Fremont County Farm Bureau Federation, US Bank, Arbor Bank, Red Oak Greenhouse, Bank Iowa of Shenandoah, Essex and Red Oak, Montgomery County Farm Bureau, East Pott Farm Bureau, West Pott Farm Bureau, Fremont County Soil and Water Conservation District, East Pott Soil and Water Conservation District, Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District, West Pott Soil and Water Conservation District, Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District, Iowa Corn Growers, Houghton State Bank, Fremont County Extension and Outreach, Mills County Extension and Outreach, Page County Extension and Outreach and Montgomery County Extension and Outreach.
Registration for the event is due by February 28th and costs $35. Meals are included in the registration fee. Anybody looking for more information can contact their local extension office.