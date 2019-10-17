(Clarinda) -- For the 60th straight year, Iowa's largest handmade craft show takes place in Clarinda.
The 60th annual Clarinda Craft Carnival sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at a variety of locations around town. Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell says the craft carnival includes exhibitors from all over the Midwest.
""We will have over 480 craft booths," said Farwell. "They will be located at two buildings at the fairgrounds -- the Cow Palace and Wibholm Hall -- the Clarinda Pavillion, the Lied Center and the Clarinda Academy activities center."
Jan Moses is chairperson of the craft carnival committee, which is comprised of many members. Moses says she's been involved with the event all 60 years.
"Well it started with the Page County Farm Bureau Women," Moses said. "When we first started it was very simple. We just demonstrated and then we got the idea that maybe we could sell some of it. That's how it got started."
Moses adds vendors will be featuring a wide variety of handmade items.
"We will have pottery, horseshoe art, barnwood furniture, florals, all types of jewelry, wind chimes, vintage re-purposed doors, windows and screens, handcrafted glassware, ironwork, modern home decor, handmade quilts, wood carvings, garden art, decorative crafts, stained glass, wearable art and in addition to that we have gourmet food booths," said Moses.
A new feature this year is tote bags will be available for purchase at each building location throughout the event, while supplies last. The craft carnival runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with a $5 admission fee for adults. Children 10 and under are free. Shuttle buses are available between locations at no charge.
For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at (712) 542-2166.