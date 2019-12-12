(Stanton) -- The 68th annual Santa Lucia event in Stanton will take place this Saturday night.
Organizer Andrea Swank, a Stanton grad, says the Santa Lucia celebration officially kicks off the holiday season in the community. Santa Lucia is an all community project that gives adults and children in Stanton an understanding and appreciation of their Swedish heritage.
"Santa Lucia is the official start of the holiday season in Stanton with the traditional Santa Lucia Festival of Lights," Swank said. "The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Stanton High School gym."
Swank says this year's theme is "A Swedish Christmas Story."
"There will be Swedish dances and songs by elementary students, the Skona Maj singers, and then the recognition of native Swedes and past Santa Lucia Queens in attendance. The highlight of the festival is the crowning of the 2019 Santa Lucia Queen by last year's queen, Mallorie Wookey."
Residents of the Stanton School District -- school age and above -- are eligible to vote for this year's queen. Voting is also open to families of open enrolled students. The voting takes place at the Stanton Senior Center between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Swank says Santa Lucia is a free event, but donations are appreciated to help defray the cost. She recently made her comments on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.