(Riverton) -- An outdoor event honoring the life of a Shenandoah native takes place this weekend.
The Thaddeus Rivers Youth Waterfowl Day will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Riverton Wildlife Management Area. The day is in honor of Thaddeus Rivers, who passed away in 2010. Thaddeus' father, Rick Rivers, helps organize the event. He says the day will feature several activities for youth hunters.
"We're going to have several small seminars," Rivers said. "There will be waterfowl identification, waterfowl regulations, hunting instructions, how to set decoys, and how to set up a blind. We'll also have some clay bird shooting with some great shooting instructors and coaches with them."
People of all ages are welcome to take part. Those attending can bring their own shotguns or there will be several available to use at the site. Rivers says the day is meant to get youth interested in waterfowl hunting.
"We want to introduce young people into the outdoors and the sport of waterfowl hunting, safe and ethically," Rivers said. "It was my son's passion and we've had a lot of kids go through this. We've opened it up, so if there's an adult who wants to come learn about waterfowl hunting, please come."
All ammunition for the day will be provided, and parents and guardians are invited to attend. Rivers says the whole day wouldn't be possible without a massive amount of volunteers.
"I can't tell you enough how much we rely on the Iowa DNR and volunteers to do this," Rivers said. "Every year I hear from parents about what a great time their kids had and what a big deal it was."
Those interested in participating are urged to call ahead of time so that enough materials are available. For more information, or to reserve a spot, contact Rivers at (712) 246-8001 or Marlowe Wilson at (712) 520-0506. Rivers made his comments on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.