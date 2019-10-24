(Corning) -- A Thayer man faces charges in Adams County following his arrest Wednesday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, deputies observed a vehicle driving approximately 86 miles per hour around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say they activated their emergency lights and the vehicle turned north on Mulberry Avenue and then east on 220th Street. The vehicle then came to rest near the intersection of the two roads.
After an investigation, deputies arrested the driver -- 31-year-old Corry Donald Johnston -- on a charge of driving while revoked. Johnston was also cited for speeding.
He was taken to the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.