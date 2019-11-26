(KMAland) — A non-profit dedicate to recording and preserving stories is urging people to have a conversation with relatives this Thanksgiving.
Now in its fifth year, “The Great Thanksgiving Listen” is a movement from StoryCorps that encourages the recording of oral history from elders, mentors or friends to preserve the history of Americans from all backgrounds. Veronica Fischmann is associate director of audience engagement at StoryCorps. She says having meaningful conversations is a way to connect with a loved one.
"Listening is an act of love," said Fischmann. "We have found that recording, preserving and sharing people's stories strengthens our social and emotional muscles and builds powerful and personal connections between people. Through the interview experience and by listening to stories, we get to know each other, we practice empathy and we gain a greater appreciation for a shared humanity."
Participants are encouraged to download the StoryCorps App before Thanksgiving. In addition to recording and story your conversation, Fischmann says the app provides a variety of questions and conversation starters.
"Who has been the most important person in your life?" said Fischmann. "When did you first fall in love? What advice do you wish you could give your younger self? How would you like to be remembered? We have many more questions, but those are just some of the ones that I really love. I love to imagine the conversation that will come from that and all the things you can learn from the people around you that you wouldn't have guessed."
Once recorded, the interview is stored at the American Folklife Center in the Library of Congress.
"In the 16-plus years that we have been around, participants have come to total more than 500,000 people," said Fischmann. "That makes it the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered and a priceless repository of wisdom for future generations."
In addition to preserving valuable stories from individuals, Fischmann says the initiative stores a permanent memory for future generations of a family.
"I've always really loved the thought of being able to record a conversation with my grandparents and know that many, many years from now my grandchildren or great-grandchildren will be able to listen to that conversation and to hear those voices," said Fischmann. "I think it's really powerful on a personal level to be able to do that, while also contributing to the largest historical narrative of our time."
To participate in “The Great Thanksgiving Listen” download the free StoryCorps App in either the Apple Store or from Google Play.
Fischmann was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Routine Show. You can hear the full interview below.