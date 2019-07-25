(Shenandoah) -- Imagine having less than a week to prepare for a theater production?
Nothing's impossible to the students attending this week's Southwest Iowa Theatre Arts Camp. Forty-one students in grades K-6 are attending the camp this week at the Park Playhouse and the Rose Garden in Shenandoah. Campers spend the entire week preparing for a big performance. This year, the students perform "Suessical Jr." at the playhouse Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Julie Murren is director of the camp, sponsored by the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group. Murren tells KMA News the camp follows a SWITG production for older kids earlier this month.
"This summer, we did a youth production of 'Bye Bye Birdie--Young Performers Edition,'" said Murren. "That particular production was only for kids ages 10 through 18. So, we wanted to open it up for younger kids. So, this camp is ages kindergarten through 6th grade, so we have a younger kiddos getting exposed at a younger age, too."
Murren says assistance from older students helps things run smoothly.
"I have some awesome high school students who are here helping," she said. "They are making some of the costumes, and making some of the props for us. Not only that, but the campers are making some of their own props, also. So, the good thing about is we're taking time throughout the day, and they're taking ownership of their props and costumes, and it's not only adult produced, but it's youth produced."
In addition to inspiring confidence, Murren says the camp helps attendees develop other kids--like time management, for example.
"The whole point of the five days is for them to get ready for this production," said Murren. "But, it gives them a sense of urgency. We have a major deadline, we have to make a deadline. So, all of our time is used very wisely. We have a lot of downtime when kids can take breaks. But, I think all of our time is used really well."
While preparing for a show in only five days is a lot of work, Murren says it's also a lot of fun for kids and adults, alike.
"Last year was the first year that we did it," she said, "and we felt kind of overwhelmed. We felt, 'what are we getting ourselves into?' This year, coming into the second year, we have a little bit more experience. We are a little bit easier on ourselves as to how we spend our time. It's okay to let them run around outside and let them play for part of the day, too."
Admission to "Suessical Jr." is a free will offering.