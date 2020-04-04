(Clarinda) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health have announced a third positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says the individual is a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. A public health investigation has found that the case is the result of community spread, meaning the infection cannot be traced to a specific travel incident or contact.
The patient is self-isolating at home. The latest numbers from the IDPH show Iowa now has 786 positive cases, including 14 total deaths.